Heavy rain and flash floods warning in Pattaya and across Thailand July 14-18

The Meteorological Department revealed that a moderate southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Additionally, a low-pressure area is covering northern Vietnam. This situation will cause thunderstorms and heavy rain in some areas of Thailand.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and forest run-off, especially in slopes near waterways and low-lying areas during this period. In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the sea will have waves about 2 meters high, and over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in these areas should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.







Moreover, during July 14-18, a strong monsoon trough will pass through the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand into a strong low-pressure area in the central South China Sea. Combined with the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand becoming rather strong, this will cause increased rainfall in Thailand with heavy rain in many areas. There will be very heavy rain in some places in the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and western southern regions.

The wind and waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be rather strong with waves 2-3 meters high, and over 3 meters in thunderstorm areas. The lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand will have waves about 2 meters high, and over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.















































