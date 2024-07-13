Outrage erupts as Nation TV labels Pattaya ‘Sin City and Prostitute Paradise’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Business operators in Pattaya assembled at the entrance of the South Pattaya Walking Street on the evening of July 11 to defend the city’s reputation following a controversial media report. The report labelled Pattaya as a “Sin City and Prostitute Paradise,” igniting widespread criticism and concern.

Lisa Hamilton, President of the Pattaya Night Business Association, emphasized that Pattaya offers diverse tourism experiences beyond entertainment. She stated that the negative portrayal not only discredits various professions but also discourages those involved. Lisa called for the media’s accountability for harming Pattaya’s reputation.







Amporn Kaewsaeng, President of the Pattaya Entertainment and Tourism Industry Association, highlighted that Pattaya is an economic hub, providing employment and support for many families. She stressed that all tourism-related jobs, including those in the nightlife industry, significantly contribute to the country’s revenue and should not be disparaged.

Boonanan Pattanasin, President of the Pattaya Business and Tourism Association, urged the media to present more constructive news, portraying Pattaya as a city of opportunities where people work legally and contribute to the economy. He pointed out that similar issues are faced by other tourist cities and that Pattaya should not be singled out.

On July 12, Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn held a press conference addressing the negative impact of the “sin city” report published by Thai Rath Media on July 10. The report adversely affected tourism and local businesses. Present at the conference were Kritchanut Chiarattanakanok, Deputy Director of TV Editorial, and Pisakorn Tandilok, Regional Editor of Thai Rath TV, who issued an apology to Pattaya residents.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak thanked Pattaya’s residents, business operators, tourism pages, and media for their solidarity in defending the city’s honour. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet expressed concern and instructed Wuthisak to send a letter to Thai Rath’s management requesting reconsideration of the report.

Later that evening, Thai Rath issued an official apology, acknowledging the negative impact of their report on Pattaya’s image as a premier tourist destination. They committed to presenting a more positive portrayal of Pattaya’s tourism. Kritchanut expressed sincere regret and responsibility, promising to work on restoring Pattaya’s positive image and rebuilding tourist confidence.





































