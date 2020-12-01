Pattaya businesses see sales explode, wish for more fireworks

After a booming two days, many Pattaya business owners wish Pattaya would hold a fireworks festival every weekend.







Street vendors and small businesses cleaned up as a massive crowd flocked to Pattaya Beach Friday and Saturday, as hawkers and those manning the 190 street stalls, most selling food, enjoyed strong sales.

Barbecue griller Atchara Wiwatmongkolsawad said she didn’t expect many people Friday night and didn’t prepare as much food as last year. It was a move she regretted as her stand quickly sold out. She came back Saturday night with double the amount of food.

Most of those surveyed said they believe Pattaya can survive on strong weekends, but it’s up to Pattaya officials to continue organizing more events to keep Thais and expats coming to the city.

