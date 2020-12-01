Thailand infrastructure ready for Eastern Economic Corridor; business environment reforms

The government has made improving the business environment in Thailand a key policy by setting a goal to raise the ranking of the ease of doing business to be among the top 20 countries in the world. The public and private Sectors today organized a platform to achieve the goal.







The Office of the Public Sector Development Commission (OPDC), responsible for driving and monitoring the ease of doing business related reforms and strengthening the competitive environment, is hosting a briefing session on “Status and Progress of Thailand’s Ease of Doing Business Reforms.” Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow participated in the event.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow presided over the opening ceremony and gave the opening remarks.









He said Thailand is ready for Ease of Doing Business Reforms. Thai government has prepared infrastructure for the past 5 years, including the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), transportation and technology infrastructure. The government also works hard to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that affects all of the business sector. Now, Thailand is ranked 21st in the World Bank’s Global Ease of Doing Business Index.

Thailand is in the progress of responding to the World Bank’s advice and the “Ten for Ten” proposal by five ambassadors to Thailand.

Ten steps for Thailand to crack the Top Ten in the World Bank’s Global Ease of Doing Business Index are as follows: Simplify and Digitize Cross-Border Clearance, Simple and Smart Licensing, Increase Availability of E-Government, Simplify BOI Applications, Account-Based Customs Processing, Pivot to Digital Commerce, Simplify Access for Skilled Labor, Prioritize Transparency, Improve Bankruptcy Processes and Increase Digitization of Health Thai FDA Approvals.(NNT)











