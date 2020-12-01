Former runner-up wins 2020 Miss Tiffany Universe transgender pageant in Pattaya

Three years after finishing second, Kwanlada Rungrojampa was crowned Miss Tiffany Universe at the 2020 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Now 20, “Nong Rock” took what she learned and beat out 29 other contestants at Saturday night’s contest at the Tiffany Theatre.

Apsara Muannoi was named first runner-up while Metawee Thongthaitae finished third.

The contestants were guided to the final round by “beauty moms” who gave them training on poise and personality as they navigated the swimsuit, evening gown and question-and-answer rounds.

Kwanlada, from Nakhon Pathom, won 250,000 baht cash and prizes.

The three finalists will now spend the next year as being ambassadors to promote transgender issues and show that people cannot be defined by gender, but by ability.

Loading…











