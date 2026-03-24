Pattaya bosses roll up sleeves to clear Jomtien drains ahead of summer storms

By Pattaya Mail
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Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat and Pattaya city officials dig through clogged drains along Jomtien Beach Road, working to stop flooding and foul smells before the summer storms hit.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya bosses didn’t just give orders – they got their hands dirty. On 21 March, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat led city officials and municipal staff to clear clogged drains along Jomtien Second Road and Jomtien Beach Road, responding to complaints from residents about foul odors and waterlogging.

Working alongside sanitation engineers, the team removed sediment and debris blocking water flow, preventing further street flooding after recent rains.

Officials said the drains had become a source of stagnant, smelly water, and continuous rainfall had caused overflow onto the streets, disrupting traffic and frustrating residents.

The city acted swiftly to clear the drains and reopen the waterways in preparation for the summer rainy season, while urging residents to help keep drains clean and avoid dumping trash that could trigger future flooding problems.

Pattaya leaders, sleeves rolled up, join sanitation crews clearing debris from blocked drains on Jomtien Second Road, taking hands-on action to protect residents from water overflow and stinky runoff.



Residents are reminded they can report blocked drains and flooding issues to Pattaya City Hall at hotline 1337, as officials take hands-on action to keep streets clear and prevent waterlogging during the summer rains.















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