Pattaya bosses roll up sleeves to clear Jomtien drains ahead of summer storms

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya bosses didn’t just give orders – they got their hands dirty. On 21 March, Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat led city officials and municipal staff to clear clogged drains along Jomtien Second Road and Jomtien Beach Road, responding to complaints from residents about foul odors and waterlogging.

Working alongside sanitation engineers, the team removed sediment and debris blocking water flow, preventing further street flooding after recent rains.

Officials said the drains had become a source of stagnant, smelly water, and continuous rainfall had caused overflow onto the streets, disrupting traffic and frustrating residents.

The city acted swiftly to clear the drains and reopen the waterways in preparation for the summer rainy season, while urging residents to help keep drains clean and avoid dumping trash that could trigger future flooding problems.









































