Pattaya residents complain as PTT station runs out of fuel, no hoarding found

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents recently complained that the PTT service station in Huai Yai, south of Pattaya, was closed on 16 March, prompting local authorities to investigate. On Monday, officials from Banglamung District, together with Huai Yai Municipality staff and area inspectors, visited the station to verify the situation and address public concerns.

Preliminary findings indicate that the closure was caused by a temporary reduction in fuel allocation and a surge in local demand, compounded by insufficient delivery trucks to transport fuel from the depot. As a result, the station ran out of fuel and could not operate normally. The station manager confirmed that they are actively coordinating to increase fuel allocation and monitoring deliveries from the depot.

Huai Yai Municipality has instructed the operator to serve customers fairly and strictly prohibits any hoarding of fuel. Officials are also collecting additional information from the public to track the situation and prevent further disruption to residents.



































