Costly Songkran ahead as energy shock spreads to bottled water across Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tightening energy supply and rising oil prices are beginning to ripple through everyday life, pushing up the cost of basic necessities – including something as simple as bottled drinking water. 20

The price pressure comes at a sensitive time, as the Songkran holiday season stretches across much of April, bringing festivals, travel, and water celebrations nationwide. At the same time, schools across Thailand close for the long summer break, sending families on holiday and increasing domestic tourism. With temperatures soaring and millions expected to travel, demand for drinking water typically rises sharply during this period.



Small retailers in several provinces are already reporting repeated price increases in bottled water packs, raising concerns that the cost of everyday essentials could climb just as the busy holiday season begins.

In Uthai Thani’s Muang district, a shop owner says bottled water prices from factories have surged repeatedly in less than a month. The cost of a pack of drinking water has already increased by about 20 baht after four separate price adjustments, driven largely by rising plastic packaging costs and higher fuel prices for transportation.

The increases have forced retailers to pass the higher costs directly on to customers.

Thipatai Jantisa, 43, who recently opened a bottled water retail shop on Rakkanadee Road near the intersection leading to Wat Sangkat Rattanakhiri, said the rapid price changes have been difficult for both sellers and buyers.







“Within less than a month we’ve already had to change the price four times,” she said. “Customers understand the situation, but some ask the price and then decide not to buy because it’s gone up too quickly.”

The changes are already affecting consumer behavior. Previously, many households bought bottled water in bulk to store at home. Now some customers are buying smaller quantities, while others compare prices between shops or delay purchases altogether.

For a shop that has been open less than a month, the impact has been immediate.

“Sales have dropped,” Thipatai said. “If costs keep rising like this it will be difficult to survive. I hope the government can help solve the oil price problem because it directly affects small traders.”



While the price hikes were reported in Uthai Thani, the underlying causes – rising fuel costs and more expensive plastic packaging – affect supply chains across the country.

Tourism centers such as Pattaya could feel the impact particularly strongly in the coming weeks. April is one of the city’s busiest periods, as Songkran celebrations stretch from early festivities through to the famous Wan Lai water festivals later in the month. Combined with school holidays and the peak summer heat, the number of visitors and the demand for bottled drinking water, ice, and cold beverages typically rises sharply.

If transport and packaging costs continue to climb, suppliers may pass those increases through the distribution chain to convenience stores, hotels, and beach vendors, potentially raising the price of everyday items for both locals and tourists.





While a single bottle of water may only rise by a few baht, economists say the trend reflects a wider pattern in which rising energy costs gradually push up prices throughout the economy. From plastic production and factory packaging to truck deliveries and refrigeration, much of Thailand’s consumer supply chain depends heavily on fuel.

As the country heads into the hottest months of the year and its biggest water festival, the question many businesses are asking is whether energy-driven cost pressures will continue spreading – and how much more people may soon have to pay for even the most basic necessity of all: drinking water.



































