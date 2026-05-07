Chinese tourist dies after assault at illegal Pattaya nightclub

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya have launched a full-scale investigation after a Chinese tourist died following a violent assault inside an illegal nightclub operating as a host-style pub in South Pattaya. The incident occurred at a venue identified as “Vegas Exclusive Club @ Pattaya” in the Nongprue area of Banglamung district, Chonburi. Authorities said the establishment had been operating without legal permission, raising serious concerns over public safety and reputational damage to the tourism city.







Emergency responders and medical teams attempted to revive the victim at the scene before rushing him for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries. Following the incident, police and local administrative officials detained 10 individuals connected to the venue, including Thai nationals, Chinese and Myanmar staff, and two juveniles, for questioning at Pattaya Police Station.

Preliminary statements from suspects claimed the victim, who was heavily intoxicated, became aggressive and engaged in an altercation that escalated into violence, resulting in fatal injuries.

However, investigators are also pursuing a wider angle, as reports suggest the venue may have been funded by Chinese investors using Thai nominees to operate the business indirectly. Pol. Maj. Gen. Pongphan Wongmaneethet, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, ordered an immediate shutdown of the venue and instructed investigators to trace financial flows and identify all individuals involved in the ownership structure.

Authorities confirmed that the establishment has been ordered closed with immediate effect, and any attempt to reopen will result in strict legal action against all responsible parties. Police said the investigation will be expanded to identify the true financial backers and ensure accountability across the entire network behind the operation.























































