Pattaya baht bus driver charged after tourist’s backflip stunt ends in violent road fall

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya baht bus or songthaew driver is facing legal action after a foreign tourist was seriously injured attempting a risky stunt from the back of a moving public transport vehicle in the early hours of May 5 on Pattaya beach road. According to traffic police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. when the driver picked up a group of five foreign tourists from Soi 6 and was transporting them toward Walking Street Pattaya. While traveling along Beach Road, one tourist allegedly grabbed onto the rear bar of the moving songthaew and attempted a backflip stunt in front of friends. The attempt went wrong, causing the tourist to fall heavily onto the roadway and suffer visible head injuries.







Police said the driver stopped after hearing a loud noise and discovered the injured tourist lying on the road. However, according to the driver, the tourist’s friends allegedly told him “No problem” and asked to continue the trip, leaving the injured man behind. On May 7, Traffic Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, Lt. Col. Amorntep Maima tracked down the driver and summoned him for questioning at the station before filing charges under Thailand’s Land Transport Act for allegedly allowing passengers to hang dangerously outside the vehicle.



Authorities said the case is also being used to remind public transport drivers to monitor passenger behavior more carefully, especially in Pattaya’s busy nightlife zones where risky tourist behavior is common. The incident has sparked debate online, with many social media users questioning whether the driver should bear responsibility for a tourist’s reckless actions.

Earlier Report: https://www.pattayamail.com/news/reckless-tourist-backflip-stunt-on-pattaya-baht-bus-ends-in-painful-fall-547732

















































