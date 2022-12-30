Pattaya blocks all Sukhumvit Road U-turns Dec. 29-Jan. 2

By Warapun Jaikusol
All U-turns on Sukhumvit Road will be closed during the New Year’s holiday in an effort to prevent accidents and traffic congestion.

Pattaya will close U-turns on Sukhumvit Road over the New Year’s holiday in an effort to prevent accidents and traffic congestion.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Dec. 28 that U-turns including those at the Highway Police station and in Naklua would be blocked to allow traffic to flow and cut down on accidents Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.



He acknowledged that having the inability to turn around easily on Sukhumvit will greatly inconvenience residents, but improving traffic for tourists was the priority.

For the Pattaya Countdown, Pattaya will provide free shuttles from parking lots to Bali Hai Pier. Parking and shuttles will be available from Terminal 21, Big C South Pattaya and Lotus’s South Pattaya from 14.00 hrs-02.00 hrs.


Shuttle buses will be available from Terminal 21, Big C South Pattaya and Lotus’s South Pattaya parking lots to Bali Hai Pier.





