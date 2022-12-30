Stunning seafront setting for tonight’s Pattaya Countdown festivities

The Pattaya Municipality announced the “Pattaya Countdown 2023” activities at Bali Hai pier. The highlight will be the New Year fireworks display on the night of 31 December at Bali Hai pier. This will be the longest fireworks display the city has ever staged. From 29 to 31 December, international celebrities such as Sandara Park (Dara), Sunmi, and Bambam (GOT7) will be a big feature of the activities, which also include concerts and booths selling food, drinks, and other eye-catching goods in a seafront setting. Admission is free.

Free shuttle bus services will be provided for visitors from 14.00 hr to 02.00 hr at three locations: Terminal 21 Department Store Pattaya, BigC Mall South Pattaya, and Lotus Mall Pattaya. (PRD)

