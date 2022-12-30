Pattaya provides free shuttles from parking lots to countdown venue at Bali Hai Pier

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya will provide free shuttles from parking lots to Bali Hai Pier.

For the Pattaya Countdown, Pattaya will provide free shuttles from parking lots to Bali Hai Pier. Parking and shuttles will be available from Terminal 21, Big C South Pattaya and Lotus’s South Pattaya from 14.00 hrs-02.00 hrs.

Mayor Poramet and his team assured people of traveling convenience in Pattaya.



