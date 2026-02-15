Thai–German couple first to register marriage in Pattaya as Valentine’s Day celebrations draw crowds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Valentine’s Day celebrations at the Banglamung District Office in Pattaya were filled with warmth and excitement on February 14, as more than 20 couples arrived early in the morning to register their marriages, creating an unexpectedly lively atmosphere.

Banglamung District Chief Anusak Piriya-amorn officially registered the first five couples of the day amid festive decorations prepared especially for the occasion. The event reflected the growing popularity of Valentine’s Day as a meaningful date for couples to begin their married lives.







The first couple to register marriage was a Thai–German pair: Ms. Sukanda Khunphathi, 44, from Ubon Ratchathani, and Mr. Bernd Emil, 68, a German national. After being in a relationship for more than five years, the couple arrived at the district office as early as 6:00 a.m. and exchanged rings in front of witnesses, drawing smiles and applause from those present.

Several Thai couples also chose Valentine’s Day to formalize their relationships, viewing it as an auspicious and symbolic start to married life. In addition, multiple LGBTQ couples joined the registrations, following Thailand’s move to allow legal marriage equality in 2025—highlighting the country’s growing commitment to inclusivity and equal rights.



Local businesses in Pattaya supported the event by providing souvenirs and gifts for couples, adding color and cheer throughout the day. Officials estimated that more than 200 couples were expected to register marriages by the end of Valentine’s Day.

This year’s Valentine’s Day in Banglamung was not only a celebration of love, but also a reflection of hope, equality, and new beginnings for hundreds of couples.



































