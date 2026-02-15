Chonburi Governor inspects suspected chemical lab linked to Chinese nationals in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Governor of Chonburi led an on-site inspection of a suspected chemical laboratory operated by Chinese nationals in Banglamung District on February 14, as authorities accelerated forensic testing to determine whether the operation is linked to illegal drug production.

The investigation began after local police from Banglamung Police Station, together with Nong Pla Lai Municipality officials, inspected a luxury rental house in Nong Pla Lai Subdistrict, East Pattaya, following community complaints about chemical waste being discharged into a nearby waterway.







During the inspection, two Chinese men attempted to flee the property. One suspect tried to climb a wall but fell and suffered a broken leg. Both were taken into custody. Inside the house, officers discovered a large, fully equipped laboratory featuring three chemical production and distillation units, along with a significant quantity of chemicals and scientific equipment. The site was immediately secured and all materials seized as evidence.

Preliminary testing conducted by officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board indicated traces of four narcotic substances: ecstasy, methamphetamine, cocaine, and ketamine. However, all seized chemicals have been sent to Forensic Science Division Region 2 for detailed laboratory analysis to officially confirm the findings.

At 10:50 a.m. on February 14, Chonburi Governor Naris Niramaiwong personally inspected the house, accompanied by Banglamung District Chief Anusak Piriya-amorn, senior provincial police officers, immigration police, and administrative officials. All personnel were instructed to wear protective masks due to the potential danger posed by the chemicals.

Governor Naris stated that the operation stemmed from cooperation with local residents, particularly the village headman of Moo 2, Nong Pla Lai, who noticed unusual wastewater discharge and alerted authorities. He emphasized that if forensic results confirm the chemicals are illegal or linked to drug production, strict legal action will be taken without exception.

Deputy Provincial Police Commander Wasurach Chaitheeraphat said the two Chinese suspects claimed they were merely caretakers of the property, but investigators remain unconvinced. Police are expanding the investigation to determine whether a larger criminal network is involved. If drug production or possession is confirmed, additional charges will be filed, including drug manufacturing and conspiracy offenses, with further investigation into possible money laundering.

Authorities are focusing their analysis on three categories: illegal narcotics, precursor chemicals, and hazardous substances. Police believe the chemicals may be linked to the production of so-called “happy water” or “pod K” drugs. CCTV servers seized from inside the house are currently under examination as investigators work to identify masterminds and accomplices behind the operation.

Officials expect the final forensic results to be available by February 15, which will determine the direction of what police describe as a potentially significant case involving an organized transnational drug network.



































