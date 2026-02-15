Foreign women questioned during late-night inspection on Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police, together with Chonburi Immigration Police, conducted a late-night operation along Pattaya Beach following complaints from foreign tourists on February 14.

Authorities said the operation was launched after reports that women dressed provocatively had approached tourists and allegedly offered paid sexual services. During the inspection, officers detained 20 individuals for questioning, most of whom were foreign women. Some were found in possession of condoms and lubricant, which were collected as evidence.







All suspects initially denied the allegations. Police escorted them for document checks, background screening, and further questioning. Officials stated that legal action would be taken if violations of Thai law are confirmed.

The operation was carried out in line with Royal Thai Police policy aimed at maintaining public order and protecting Pattaya’s image as a major tourist destination. Authorities also urged the public and visitors to report suspicious or unlawful activity to officers immediately.



































