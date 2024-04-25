Pattaya begins replacing 1,000 lamps in Central-Sukhumvit Road underpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Central-Sukhumvit Road underpass in Pattaya has been plunged into semi darkness as hundreds of lighting fixtures have burnt out, prompting urgent action from city officials to address safety concerns.

Efforts to rectify the situation have seen the successful replacement of 600 bulbs within the tunnel. However, recognizing the deficiency in illumination, additional funds have been allocated to replace a total of 1,000 bulbs throughout the Pattaya tunnel network.







To improve operational efficiency and reduce negative environmental impact, the city has opted to transition to LED lighting technology, replacing traditional Halide bulbs. LED bulbs, known for their longevity and minimal maintenance requirements, are expected to yield cost savings and contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, accompanied by officials from the Pattaya Traffic and Land Transportation department, conducted an onsite inspection on April 22 to assess the progress of the replacement efforts. To ensure the safety of both workers and motorists, one traffic lane was closed at a time during the inspection.







A total of 167 bulbs on the inbound side towards Sattahip are slated for replacement from April 22 to April 26, followed by the replacement of 168 bulbs on the inbound side towards Chonburi from April 27 to April 30.































