Pattaya launches youth camp instilling moral values in Muslim youth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet inaugurated a youth camp on April 22 aimed at instilling moral and ethical values within the Muslim community in the Pattaya region for this summer. Held at the Hidayatussaligeen Mosque on Sukhumvit Road, the event gathered key city officials and local Muslim leaders.

Mayor Poramet spoke to the children, saying, “In an age of technological advancement and cultural exchange, traditional values, especially within Islamic communities influenced by Western culture, face challenges, leading to heightened ethical dilemmas. To tackle these issues, the Religious, Arts, and Cultural Promotion Division of the Pattaya Education Bureau has initiated a summer youth camp especially for you from April 22 to 24.”







The camp’s objective is to impart fundamental Islamic teachings, promote a lifestyle aligned with Islamic values, and foster solidarity among participants. Activities include knowledge exchange, empathy-building exercises, and community support initiatives, aiming to cultivate unity among Pattaya’s Muslim youth.







The camp equips attendees with practical tools to integrate Islamic teachings into their daily lives, empowering them to make positive contributions to society. By providing a constructive outlet for Muslim youth during the school break, the camp not only eases parental burdens but also offers valuable educational experiences. Pattaya aims to nurture a generation of spiritually grounded Muslim youth actively involved in community betterment through initiatives like this camp.































