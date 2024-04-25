Fire rekindles at Rayong chemical storage facility

Following a fire at a chemical storage warehouse in Rayong province which erupted two days ago, the firefighting team has revised their fire suppression plan after some fire spots rekindled.

Backhoe trucks have used to scoop soil to smother the flames at the chemical storage warehouse of Win Process Co., Ltd., in Baan Khai district as some areas remain smoldering, and fire spots have reignited intermittently.







The district chief, Thotsaphon Borwornmote disclosed that water spray proved ineffective as certain chemicals cannot be extinguished with water. Therefore, soil or sand covering is necessary. Foam suppression is no longer required.

Four fire trucks are deployed, aiming for the quickest resolution, especially after concerns from Rayong governor about prolonged impact on the community.









Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Patcharawat Wongsuwan instructed the Pollution Control Department to inspect the air quality in the area within a range of 300 meters to 10 kilometers. He said the initial inspection found no dangerous chemicals or hazardous air conditions, posing harm to local residents. (TNA)







































