Pattaya begins removing homeless before foreign tourists see them

Pattaya has begun removing homeless people from the streets before the city’s planned reopening Nov. 1 so foreigners won’t see how desperate things have become.







City hall and Chonburi Social Development and Human Security officials picked up vagrants and tramps from numerous locales and transported them to a temporary center in Naklua where each was tested for Covid-19.



From there, the homeless were given a choice: Go back to your home province at the province’s expense or be admitted to the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute.

While social workers couldn’t force them to make that choice, the vagrants faced arrest if they chose to go back to the streets.







Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya said the mobile service units that processed the homeless will continue to patrol the city to remove vagrants from Pattaya before they are seen by returning foreign tourists next month.



























