Thai prime minister inspects water and energy management in Ubon Ratchathani

Thailand’s Prime Minister visited Ubon Ratchathani province to observe energy and water management operations at Sirindhorn Dam, followed by an inspection of flood mitigation tasks in flood-affected communities.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, together with Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, on Friday visited Ubon Ratchathani province to inspect the water and energy management operations, as well as assistance provided for flood-hit villagers.







The PM’s visit started at Si Saeng Tham School, where solar energy is used as the primary source of electricity. The school has become a learning center for people interested in renewable energy.

The Prime Minister then visited a learning center for Khok Nong Na royal farming model at Wat Pa Si Saeng Tham, which has served as a learning and aid center for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By delivering knowledge applied from the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy of His Late Majesty King Rama IX, the center believes this way of living is going to help the country get through any crisis.

The Prime Minister then traveled to Sirindhorn Dam to observe the water management and renewable energy operations, as well as a floating solar cell farm.

By combining power output from the dam’s hydropower generators and the floating solar cell farm, Sirindhorn Dam is the world’s largest hybrid power plant. This arrangement is a pilot project from the Energy Generating Authority of Thailand, aimed at fortifying the country’s power security.

Gen Prayut then traveled to the flood-hit Warin Chamrap district, where he observed assistance and renovation works provided to flood victims. (NNT)



























