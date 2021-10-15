High waves delay excitement of reopening Similan Islands in southern Thailand

Similan Islands reopened to tourists on Friday but boat operators did not resume services right away due to high waves.

The office of the Mu Koh Similan National Park reopened Similan Islands from Oct 15 but the islands remained quiet because waves were too high for boat operators.







The operators at the Ban Thap Lamu pier in Thai Muang district of Phang-nga kept their boats ashore instead of carrying tourists to the islands because waves were 2-3 meters high.

For the safety of about 500 tourists who reserved their boats for a visit to Similan Islands, the boat operators planned to resume services on Saturday instead. (TNA)





























