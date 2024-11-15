Pattaya Beach becomes hub for unregulated sales of alcohol and traffic disruptions

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Beach, a popular hangout spot for both local and international visitors, is increasingly becoming a hotbed for unregulated sales. Vendors are openly flouting the law by setting up stalls along the beach, where they sell alcohol and kratom-infused drinks. The items are often disguised as personal consumption to avoid detection by authorities, but once law enforcement passes, sales resume freely.

In addition to the illegal beverage sales, vendors have been renting out beach chairs to tourists, turning the area into an unregulated market. The situation has worsened as some vendors use pushcarts and motorized vehicles to sell food and drinks, causing significant traffic disruptions. The vehicles are often parked on the road, blocking traffic and creating congestion.

Despite frequent police patrols, these vendors continue to set up their stalls, often returning after authorities leave. This defiance of the law has left many questioning the effectiveness of current enforcement and raised concerns over public safety and order at the beach.







































