Roadwork fixes planned after inspection by Pattaya officials

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Pattaya City Council member, Wutthithorn Saengurai, conducted an inspection of ongoing roadwork near the Bangchak gas station on Sukhumvit Road, close to the South Pattaya intersection on November 14. He was accompanied by the head of the Drainage System Maintenance Division, the Sanitary Engineering Division, and the Pattaya City Administration’s Complaint Reception Department.

The inspection was prompted by complaints regarding excavation work carried out by the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) in the area. The PWA had been digging up the road to install new pipes and had removed old wire mesh, replacing it with new materials. However, concerns were raised by local residents that the old wire mesh was not properly removed, and some was left lying on the road.







Upon reviewing the situation, Council Member Wutthithorn confirmed that the wire mesh on the road was part of the PWA’s effort to strengthen the area. He instructed the contractor overseeing the work to restore the road surface to its original condition to prevent any potential subsidence and to avoid damage to the nearby drainage system.

This proactive step is part of Pattaya City’s ongoing commitment to addressing citizen concerns and ensuring the safety and quality of local infrastructure.

































