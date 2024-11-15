Unwelcome live stream leads to dislocated shoulder of massage shop owner by Korean influencer in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Korean influencer caused a stir at a massage shop in Pattaya, Banglamung District, by livestreaming without permission. The shop’s owner, Ms. Narin, 43, attempted to stop him, leading to an altercation that left her with a dislocated shoulder and fractured arm.

The incident began when the influencer entered the shop, livestreaming clients and staff without consent. Although Ms. Narin initially refrained from confronting him, she intervened after he pulled back curtains in a private massage room, disturbing clients. When she tried to stop the livestream, the influencer reacted violently, throwing her to the ground. Her partner, who stepped in, was also injured.

Police arrived to find the influencer still livestreaming at the scene. They ordered him to cease recording and took him to the station for questioning. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to investigate the incident and ensure justice for all parties involved.







































