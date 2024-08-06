Nine arrested in Pattaya after social media-fuelled violence against Kuwaitis

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 5, Pattaya Police arrested nine men from the Bolt motorbike group, aged between 20 and 30, charging them with assault and property damage. The arrests followed a violent incident in South Pattaya. They were taken to Pattaya police station for further questioning.







The incident originated from a minor motorcycle collision in Soi Yensabai in the early hours of August 3, which escalated into a physical altercation between a Thai national and a foreigner. The situation worsened after a Facebook post falsely claimed that a group of foreigners had assaulted a Thai individual in a 50-to-1 ratio, inciting further violence.

According to police reports, the suspects confessed to their involvement after reviewing CCTV footage of the incident. They indicated that the violence was provoked by the Facebook post urging retaliation against foreigners. The Bolt group, already agitated by the disruptive behaviour of some Middle Eastern motorcyclists, acted impulsively and converged spontaneously at the scene. The arrested men have expressed remorse and apologized to Pattaya residents. They remain in custody and are facing legal proceedings.

Earlier report: Kuwaitis injured in violent clash with locals in South Pattaya



































