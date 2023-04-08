Pattaya baht bus driver returns lost wallet

An honest Pattaya baht bus driver turned in a wallet left on his pickup truck.

Anek Leungarunsri, 55, handed over the black wallet containing 1,200 Turkish lira (2,100 baht) and important documents April 6.







The Turk had traveled on Anak’s baht bus from Walking Street to the Central Pattaya mall. After he got off, a fellow passenger alerted Anek to the forgotten wallet.

The truck went back to Central, but Anek couldn’t find the tourist, so he brought it to Pattaya Police Station.







Amongst the documents in the wallet was a boarding pass which identifies the owner of the wallet, so police are confident that they will be able to trace the owner without difficulty and return the personal belongings to him.













