Pattaya and Burapha University collaborate to tackle homelessness challenges

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting was convened at City Hall on April 29, bringing together key stakeholders from Pattaya Municipality and Burapha University to address the pressing issue of homelessness within the city, focussing on three pivotal points: reviewing past local initiatives targeting homelessness, identifying existing operational challenges, and devising effective strategies to combat homelessness in the Pattaya area.





As a matter of routine, Pattaya Municipality, in conjunction with the Social Welfare Office and local authorities, conducts bi-monthly field inspections to address complaints and monitor ongoing homelessness issues. However, the municipality’s authority is curtailed by legal limitations and human rights regulations, restricting our actions to controlling and referring homeless individuals to relevant agencies without the power of arrest or detention.

A notable portion of the homeless population in Pattaya refrains from seeking assistance, engaging instead in public nuisance activities or even criminal behaviour. Despite concerted efforts to aid homeless individuals, some of whom grapple with mental health issues, poses risks to the safety of social workers, particularly women, who comprise a significant portion of social welfare staff.







To surmount these hurdles, the meeting aimed to compile information on the prevailing situation and present it to the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security and the Ministry of Interior for requisite legal adjustments. The overarching objective is to facilitate genuine and equitable assistance to homeless individuals, mitigate crime risks associated with this demographic, and enhance Pattaya’s reputation as a tourist destination.



































