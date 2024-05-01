Annual health services promote wellness in Pattaya communities

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City organized its annual health promotion and disease prevention services at the Wat Boon Kanjanaram Meditation Center on April 30, extending comprehensive health check-ups and services to residents of Pattaya and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The event witnessed robust participation from a diverse array of stakeholders, including government and private sector representatives, Buddhist monks, community members, and students from local schools and Burapha University, underscoring the community-wide commitment to advancing public health initiatives.







In collaboration with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and the Pattaya City Change Agent group, the event echoed the NHSO’s overarching policy to promote health and prevent diseases among all Thai citizens. By proactively addressing health risks and reducing illness and mortality rates, the initiative aimed to alleviate the burden on the healthcare system and enhance the overall quality of life while curbing household health expenditures.

Throughout the day, attendees availed themselves of various health promotion and disease prevention services, spanning from physical health check-ups to mental health screenings for stress, depression, and suicidal tendencies. Furthermore, screenings for smoking and alcohol consumption risks, alongside assessments for diabetes and high blood cholesterol levels, were readily provided.







Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, officiating at the event, emphasized, “The event exemplifies Pattaya administration’s unwavering commitment to prioritize public health initiatives for residents of all ages within the region. By fostering collaboration between governmental bodies, community organizations, and educational institutions, Pattaya City continues to lead efforts in promoting holistic well-being and disease prevention among its populace.”





































