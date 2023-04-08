Disabled residents get home service for new smart ID cards

A handicapped boy has his picture taken against a mugshot backdrop for making a smart ID card on the spot.

Muang Nongprue Municipality helped vulnerable people to have new smart ID cards. Nongprue officials brought all the equipment needed to make new Thai identification cards to eight residents unable to travel to the subdistrict office.

Mayor Winai Inpitak and subdistrict council members participated in the field trip around Nongprue to produce and deliver “smart” ID cards to disabled and bedridden residents.

Winai said the project was part of Nongprue’s overall effort to solve poverty problems and reduce social inequality.


The newly made smart ID card is presented to the disabled resident without him having to leave home to go to the municipality office.






