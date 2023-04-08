Disabled residents get home service for new smart ID cards

Muang Nongprue Municipality helped vulnerable people to have new smart ID cards. Nongprue officials brought all the equipment needed to make new Thai identification cards to eight residents unable to travel to the subdistrict office.

Mayor Winai Inpitak and subdistrict council members participated in the field trip around Nongprue to produce and deliver “smart” ID cards to disabled and bedridden residents.

Winai said the project was part of Nongprue’s overall effort to solve poverty problems and reduce social inequality.



















