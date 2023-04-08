Thailand, Laos and Myanmar discuss transboundary haze pollution

Thai Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha hosted a trilateral consultation with leaders from Lao PDR and Myanmar to strengthen cooperation and tackle transboundary haze pollution among the three countries.

Gen. Prayut hosted a trilateral consultation on transboundary haze pollution via videoconference with Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR, and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Prime Minister of Myanmar.







The meeting discussed constructive and concrete approaches to tackle the transboundary haze pollution and exchanged information and experiences on addressing this problem.

Thai prime minister proposed the ‘CLEAR Sky Strategy’ to effectively address transboundary haze pollution as follows:

C – ‘Continued commitment,’ to working closely towards the goal of reducing hotspots, as charted in the Chiang Rai Plan of Action adopted by five countries in the Mekong sub-region in 2017; L – ‘Leveraging Mechanisms,’ all countries should leverage relevant mechanisms at all levels. Thailand will promote cooperation on transboundary haze pollution through relevant bilateral mechanisms at local levels with Lao PDR and Myanmar. Thailand will also raise the transboundary haze pollution issue for discussion at the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia this May; E – ‘Experience Sharing,’ Thailand supports efforts to exchange information and experience, as well as the legal undertakings by each country to control and contain sources of transboundary haze pollution; A – ‘Air Quality Network,’ Thailand advocates for increased and concerted cooperation among air quality networks of countries in the sub-region; R – Effective ‘Response,’ Senior Officials of the three countries responsible for transboundary haze pollution will meet via video conference in the afternoon to build on the outcome of their leaders’ meeting in the morning.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment initiated this trilateral consultation to create a platform for the three leaders to discuss ways forward in addressing the transboundary haze pollution issue more effectively in a concerted manner.







This pressing issue had affected the health and well-being of the peoples among the three countries, and necessitated immediate action and cooperation to find solutions.

Later in the afternoon, Mr. Jatuporn Buruspat, Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment hosted a senior officials’ trilateral meeting with the three countries to discuss implementation of the policy direction given by the leaders.















