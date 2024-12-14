Pattaya authorities bust international call center scam operating in Jomtien luxury homes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police Station, along with Chonburi Provincial Police’s investigative team, raided two properties in the Viewpoint Village, Chaiyaphruek 1, in Jomtien area, after receiving reports of illegal activities by a group of Chinese nationals on December 12.

The first property, located at 138/59, was a two-story house where six Chinese men were found, along with several computers and laptops. The second property at 138/77 housed seven foreign nationals, including four Chinese (three men and one woman) and three Koreans. In both homes, authorities found additional computers and laptops. Both houses were luxury properties with private swimming pools.







Police seized 30 computers, 30 mobile phones, and other equipment used in the illegal activities. The authorities confirmed that the group was operating a scam, deceiving victims into purchasing products and transferring money. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were mostly Chinese and Korean nationals, while authorities are also checking if Thai victims were involved.

The operation is part of a nationwide effort to crack down on transnational crimes, specifically call center scams. Police are now expanding their investigation to uncover other individuals involved, including the property owners who may have been complicit in renting the houses to the suspects.





































