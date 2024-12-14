Pattaya introduces multicolored crosswalks to celebrate marriage equality, raising questions about traffic discipline

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s Traffic and Transportation Design Division painted colorful pedestrian crossings along the Second Road to celebrate the upcoming enforcement of the Marriage Equality Law on December 13. These symbolic crosswalks will mark the city as the first in the country where same-sex couples can officially register their marriages.

The initiative has sparked a mix of positive reactions and concerns from the public. While many praised the mayor’s vision and creativity, others pointed out issues with traffic discipline, such as drivers ignoring red lights and failing to stop for pedestrians near schools.







Comments from citizens reflected a mix of admiration and concerns. Many praised the initiative, with one stating, “Brilliant idea! So proud of our mayor for this progressive move.” However, others highlighted ongoing issues, such as a resident near Phothi Samphan School who noted, “Cars often run red lights, and students must cross cautiously. Please address this issue.”

Additional concerns included calls for infrastructure improvements, with questions like, “When will the power lines go underground?” and “When will the roads be smoother?”

The colorful crosswalks may be a step forward for visibility and equality, but they also highlight the need for greater enforcement of traffic laws to ensure safety for all.







































