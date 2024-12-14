Pattaya’s Jomtien slums to be transformed for safety and livability

PATTAYA, Thailand – A meeting was held at the Pattaya Police Station’s operations room, chaired by Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat Jindakhwansanong, the Chonburi Provincial Police Chief on December 12, focusing on addressing issues related to drug trafficking, vagrancy, and illegal immigration in the Jomtien Soi 2-3-4 streets.

Attendees included the Pattaya Police Chief, local government officials, community leaders, and private sector representatives. The meeting followed reports on social media about drug sales and widespread drug use in the area, as well as the presence of numerous vagrants and illegal immigrants.







The Pattaya Police responded by conducting a raid in the area, which resembled a slum, resulting in the arrest of drug dealers, users, and the seizure of illegal substances such as methamphetamine (ice). This issue has negatively impacted the city’s image as a tourist destination and raised safety concerns for residents and visitors.

To address these problems, a collaborative effort from relevant agencies is underway to restore safety to the area, eliminate drug activity, and clear out vagrants. The goal is to transform the area from a slum into a safe, livable space. Further meetings will be held to finalize the plan before the implementation of the cleanup operation.





































