Pattaya-area officials refute neglect claims, bring food to ‘abandoned’ residents

Banglamung Subdistrict officials brought food and face masks to quarantined residents on a Covid-19-hit neighborhood who this week complained to the press they had been abandoned.

Mayor Jaraywat Chinnawat, Subdistrict Council Chairman Pongsak Rukkwamsuk and public health chief Somkaney Kaseamsamran led the team of civil servants who delivered rice, dried food, eggs and masks to residents on Soi Banglamung 21/1.







Residents stuck in coronavirus quarantine on Wednesday called on the district government to help, as they were unable to go out to get food and are dependent on donations from a local temple.

Village headman Somkiat Homkachon said at the time he wanted Banglamung District to provide assistance for the homebound. Somkiat now claims he was misquoted and that he never said people had been abandoned.







Jaraywat said the municipality has never abandoned anyone and has continuously provided help since the first day of the coronavirus pandemic until now.

Somkiat said he wants to see more trust from local residents as they are scared and worried about Covid-19 infections in the neighborhood, where cases doubled from six to 12 in the past 24 hours.

























