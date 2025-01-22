Pattaya announces strict parking regulations, hefty fines for towing and repeat offenses

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has introduced new measures to alleviate ongoing traffic congestion on South Pattaya Road, particularly in the area between the Wat Chai Mongkhol intersection and the Communications intersection. As of February 1, the road will be subject to a controlled parking system, with parking strictly prohibited on alternate days (odd and even dates) from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM. The move aims to reduce the severe traffic issues that have plagued this area for a long time.

This new regulation follows an earlier traffic order that prohibited parking during the same hours but allowed for alternating parking on odd and even dates. Despite the order, many motorists continued to violate the restrictions, exacerbating congestion in this already heavily trafficked area. In response, Pattaya City officials have decided to enforce stricter parking measures to ensure better traffic flow and improve overall road safety.







Under the new regulations, violators will face the following penalties:

Wheel Clamping: A fine of 500 Baht will be imposed for vehicles found parked illegally. Towing Fees: If vehicles are towed to a designated Pattaya City facility, towing charges will apply based on the vehicle’s size and type. Daily Storage Fees: Vehicles towed to a storage facility will incur daily storage fees depending on the type of vehicle. Additional Fines: A special fine of up to 1,000 Baht may be charged for repeat offenses or violations of the new parking policy.

Pattaya City officials have urged all drivers to comply with the new regulations to avoid fines and to contribute to resolving the long-standing traffic issues in the area. The city has emphasized the importance of maintaining order to ensure smoother traffic flow, enhance safety, and create a better environment for both local residents and tourists.

The new parking rules are part of the city’s broader strategy to address the increasing demand for efficient traffic management as Pattaya continues to grow as a popular destination. The city has also pledged to increase awareness and communication with the public to ensure the success of these regulations and to minimize inconvenience for all road users.

The new regulations will be enforced starting February 1, and motorists are encouraged to adhere to the changes for a more organized and safer traffic system in Pattaya.

































