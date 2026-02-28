Ex-wife of British ASOS co-founder seeks custody of children, declares innocence after Pattaya tragedy

PATTAYA, Thailand – The former wife of British millionaire Quentin John Griffiths, who died after falling from a luxury condominium balcony in Pattaya earlier this month, has publicly declared her innocence and appealed for the return of her three children.

Foreign media previously reported that Griffiths, 58, a co-founder of online fashion giant ASOS, died on February 9, 2026, after falling from a high-rise condominium in Pattaya. Police said the room was locked from the inside, with no signs of forced entry or struggle. Initial findings suggested he may have jumped. Authorities are awaiting official autopsy results.







On February 27, at the Pattaya Lawyers Council Office in Naklua, Banglamung District, Mr. Suksan Missajan, President of the Pattaya Lawyers Council, appeared alongside Ms. Ploynapas Kriangsintanakul, known as “Khun Ploy,” the deceased’s former wife, to address the media.

Suksan stated that Ploynapas sought legal assistance after some foreign media outlets published reports implying she may have been connected to her ex-husband’s death. He emphasized that the couple had been separated for over five years, living entirely separate lives. Griffiths had since remarried, while Ploynapas resides in Bangkok and had no involvement in his business affairs or assets.

The couple had previously been involved in a custody dispute, with the court granting parental authority to the father. However, it was explained that the children were not living directly under his care but with his new wife and under supervision of caregivers. Ploynapas said she respected the court’s ruling but had limited access to her children.

Following Griffiths’ death, she said she learned of the incident at the same time as the public and firmly denied any involvement. She also expressed concern over media speculation linking her to property and inheritance issues, saying such reports have damaged her reputation and caused distress.





The most pressing issue, according to the family, is the current whereabouts of the three children. The eldest, a 19-year-old adopted daughter, along with a 12-year-old son and an 11-year-old daughter, were reportedly taken from their previous residence to an undisclosed location and cannot be contacted.

Ploynapas has filed a complaint and is requesting assistance from relevant authorities to locate the children. She argues that under Thai law, parental authority should revert to the mother following the death of the custodial father.



Speaking through tears, she said she is deeply worried about her children’s safety and well-being and pleaded for government agencies to help reunite them with her as soon as possible.

The family confirmed they will proceed strictly according to legal procedures and urged the public to consider all sides of the story. They stressed that their primary goal is to locate the children and protect Ploynapas’ reputation from what they describe as inaccurate and damaging media reports.



































