Life-saving response in Pattaya after woman suffers sudden seizure on beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of February 28, city enforcement officers in Pattaya responded to an emergency call from concerned citizens at around 3:00 a.m. reporting that a Thai woman had suddenly collapsed and experienced a seizure along Pattaya Beach.

Officers immediately rushed to the scene and coordinated with rescue personnel from Sawang Boriboon to provide urgent assistance.







The woman received initial emergency care before being transported to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for further medical treatment under close medical supervision.

Authorities stressed that quick notification by bystanders helped ensure a rapid response, highlighting how every second truly matters in emergency situations.



































