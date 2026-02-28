Pattaya Police arrest two Indian nationals in alleged beachside human trafficking case

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from Pattaya City Police Station arrested two Indian nationals accused of luring women from their home country to Thailand with false promises of restaurant jobs before allegedly forcing them into prostitution along Pattaya Beach, Feb 28.

According to investigators, three Indian women filed complaints on February 18, stating they had been contacted via Instagram and offered high-paying restaurant positions in Thailand, with travel expenses fully covered. Upon arrival in Pattaya, they were allegedly asked to pay additional fees, had their passports confiscated, and were prevented from contacting anyone outside their accommodation.







Police said the women were then allegedly coerced into engaging in prostitution along Pattaya Beach. Authorities reported that the suspects used threats, food deprivation, and compromising photographs to intimidate the victims, warning that images would be sent to their families if they refused to comply or attempted to escape.

One victim managed to flee after requesting her passport under the pretext of arranging accommodation with a client. She sought help from a local Indian restaurant, which assisted in bringing the matter to police attention.

Following an investigation and evidence collection, officers arrested two suspects—aged 25 and 32—at a residence in Pattaya. Police seized three mobile phones, a tablet, and a laptop computer as evidence.

The case has been referred to the Chonburi Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office for victim screening. Authorities indicated the case meets the criteria for human trafficking under Thai law. The suspects deny all charges, claiming they were merely customers, but police state that both testimonial and physical evidence strongly link them to the alleged offenses and that legal proceedings will continue.



































