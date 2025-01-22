Rescue volunteers hold nighttime training for new recruits to test mental strength and teamwork

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Mab Fak Thong Cemetery in Huay Yai, East Pattaya, the Sattahip Sawang Rojanatham Foundation, led by Narong Boonbanjerdsri, the foundation’s president, hosted a nighttime training event for new volunteer rescuers in 2025. The event was overseen by Chaichana Achmak, a senior advisor to the foundation, with more than 200 volunteers participating, including both newcomers and seasoned members.







The training, which ran from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following day, aimed to test the mental endurance and discipline of the new recruits. The volunteers were taken to the cemetery, where they participated in physically demanding activities designed to test their resilience, teamwork, and mental strength. These exercises, similar to military training, involved rigorous tasks that left the participants covered in dirt, yet the recruits embraced the challenge enthusiastically.



Many new volunteers shared that they joined the rescue foundation to help others. They often encountered situations where people were in need, but without the training or authority to assist. This program offered them the opportunity to make a difference and contribute to society while receiving the proper skills and knowledge to assist effectively and safely.













































