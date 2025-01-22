New parking and traffic system on Soi Buakhao and South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired the first meeting of the Pattaya Traffic Management Committee and Task Force of the year. The meeting was attended by various stakeholders including representatives from key agencies, such as the Chonburi Provincial Transport Department, the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, Pattaya Baht-Bus Cooperative, and local police stations.

The discussion focused on traffic management issues and strategies to improve transportation within Pattaya. Among the key topics were the implementation of one-way traffic on Soi Buakhao, the organization of parking around the Post Office community (including the entire New Market area), and the management of public transportation stops. Additionally, the task force reviewed traffic arrangements along Soi Koh Pai and the railway road intersection to ensure better safety for both tourists and residents.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak emphasized the importance of engaging with the local community, particularly in areas with less dense traffic, to ensure the planned measures align with public needs. He also introduced the “You Block, We Collect” policy to address illegal parking in public areas. Public outreach efforts will be strengthened to increase awareness about these measures.

The meeting further addressed the ongoing one-way traffic trial on Soi Buakhao, which has successfully alleviated congestion over the past six months. As a result, the committee agreed to officially implement the one-way system in the area moving forward.

Additionally, the committee discussed future traffic measures and parking regulations, with plans to implement the new parking system in South Pattaya by February 1. Another meeting has been scheduled for January 24, to finalize preparations.

































