Pattaya and upper region hot to very hot weather, southern part expects thunderstorms April 9–11

The high-pressure system from China will extend to cover the upper Thailand and the South China Sea while there is hot to very hot weather in the upper country. Meanwhile, ahead of Songkran holiday, during 9–11 April 2024 the westerly trough will move to the Myanmar and the upper North of Thailand.

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued warnings for two distinct weather phenomena across the country. In the upper region, a heat wave is expected, while the southern part is bracing for thunderstorms.







For the upper region, the Thai Meteorological Department revealed the onset of a heat wave, urging residents to take precautions against the dangers associated with such extreme heat. Meanwhile, the southern part is anticipated to experience thunderstorms.

According to forecasts for the next 24 hours, a high-pressure system or a cold air mass descending from China will cover the eastern part of the northeastern region and the South China Sea on April 9th. Meanwhile, Thailand is experiencing general heat, compounded by southerly and southeasterly winds bringing moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea. This weather pattern has led to the emergence of a heat wave in the upper region of Thailand, characterized by thunderstorms, strong gusts of wind, and sporadic lightning strikes. Some areas may even experience hail. The effects of this weather pattern are expected to begin in the northeastern region first before impacting other areas in the following days.







The general public in these affected areas is advised to beware of the dangers posed by the heat wave, avoiding open spaces, large trees, fragile structures, and weak signage. Additionally, people are encouraged to take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions. Farmers are also advised to prepare and take precautions to protect agricultural produce and livestock from potential damage.

In the southern region, southeasterly winds are covering the Gulf of Thailand and the southern part, resulting in thunderstorms in some areas. Meanwhile, in Bangkok and its vicinity, generally hot weather is expected with partly cloudy skies during midday. Thunderstorms are forecasted to cover around 20% of the area, with some areas experiencing strong gusts of wind. The minimum temperature is expected to range between 28-29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 37-39 degrees Celsius.



































