Drunk German assaults and terrorizes two women over Pattaya bar bill

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two women have come forward to report of an assault perpetrated by a German national within a bar on Soi Lengkee, central Pattaya. The victims, one a manager and the other an employee at the establishment, presented compelling CCTV evidence to Pol. Maj. Col. Thanya Udthong, the investigating officer at Pattaya Police Station, detailing their ordeal.

According to Ms. Anchisa Thongpheuak, the manager, and Ms. Warunee Yodphromwaen, 39, the incident unfolded in the early hours of April 7, when an unidentified German man, accompanied by his Thai wife, visited the Farang Bar for drinks. However, what was supposed to be a routine evening turned into a nightmare when the man refused to pay his bill, alleging overcharging.







Despite attempts by the bar staff to point out that the bills were correct, the situation escalated into violence as the burly German assaulted both women, pushing, punching, pulling their hair, pressing them down to the ground, and dragging them by the hair onto the road, dangerously close to passing traffic.

The German’s Thai wife stood by too frightened to intervene. Police arrived to take control of the situation, immediately taking the German to jail on charges of being drunk and disorderly. The timid wife told police that whenever her husband became heavily intoxicated he would become uncontrollably violent.







Additional CCTV footage emerged on April 9, showing a confrontation between the victims and the foreign national in front of a convenience store, as they were en route to the police station on a motorbike taxi. The footage captured culminating in another violent attack witnessed by locals and eventually halted by police intervention.

Warunee, one of the victims, recounted her encounter with the assailant, expressing disbelief at his brazen actions. Despite facing further aggression and an offer of settlement of one million baht, the victims remained steadfast in their resolve to seek justice through legal channels. However, their pursuit of justice hit roadblocks, as allegations surfaced of law enforcement’s reluctance to conduct a thorough investigation.

Warunee voiced concerns regarding the handling of the case, citing the apparent dismissal of crucial CCTV evidence and the pressure to accept a financial settlement. She recounted instances where police questioned the necessity of reviewing evidence and withheld information about the assailant. Despite being the victim, her inquiries about the other party were met with insistence on settling the matter monetarily. She recounted a disheartening statement from the police, expressing doubts about the efficacy of pursuing legal action and suggesting that monetary compensation might be the most viable outcome.

Anchisa urged authorities to investigate whether this was an isolated incident or if the individual had a history of such behaviour, particularly given his employment as an engineer for a major oil company in Laem Chabang. Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, Pol. Col. Nawin Theerapong, assured the public that the investigation conducted by Pol. Maj. Col. Thanya Udtong had been thorough, with the case now proceeding towards legal proceedings.































