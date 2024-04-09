New Zealand Prime Minister to visit Thailand April 16-18

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to make an official visit to Thailand, following an invitation by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The trip, set for April 16-18, is the first of its kind from a New Zealand premier to Thailand in over a decade.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister for Climate Change Simon Watts and Member of Parliament Paulo Garcia, Luxon’s visit is anticipated to cover a broad spectrum of discussions involving defense and security, economic partnerships, clean energy initiatives, innovation, education, and cultural exchanges.







During their time in Thailand, Luxon and his team are scheduled to take part in discussions with the Thai Prime Minister, sign multiple Memorandums of Understanding, and participate in a series of events designed to foster deeper bilateral cooperation. The New Zealand Prime Minister will also join a luncheon hosted by the Thai government, meet with prominent New Zealand expatriates, and host a reception for key figures from both countries’ public and private sectors.

Following his engagements in Thailand, Luxon will continue his Southeast Asian tour, with stops in Singapore and the Philippines. (NNT)































