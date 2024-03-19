Pattaya and upper parts of Thailand warned of hot season storms this week

The Thai Meteorological Department issues a warning for the hot season storm, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic hail occurring during March 19-20.

During the period, a moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass from China will extend down to cover the upper parts of Thailand and the southern part of the South China Sea. While the upper parts of Thailand will experience hot to very hot weather, this condition will lead to the occurrence of hot season storms, characterized by thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic hail, with the possibility of lightning in some areas.







Afterward, the temperature will decrease. Therefore, we advise people in the affected areas to be cautious of the dangers of the hot season storm that may occur, avoid being in open areas, under large trees, weak structures, and non-durable billboards, and take care of their health due to changing weather conditions. Farmers should prepare for and be wary of potential damage to agricultural products and risks to livestock.

The provinces expected to be affected are as follows:

On March 19: Northern Region: Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun.

Northeastern Region: Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, and Surin.







Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

Eastern Region: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

On March 20: Northern Region: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Tak.







Central Region: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram.

Southern Region: Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

During the mentioned period, the public should be aware of potential dangers and take appropriate precautions as advised in the announcement, especially in the areas specified to be affected by the hot season storm.





























