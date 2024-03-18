Two New Zealanders assault police officer on duty in Phuket, face multiple charges; visas revoked

Authorities have revoked visas of two New Zealanders after they assaulted a traffic police officer in Phuket on Saturday (March 16).

They have been detained as the police oppose bail. If approved by the court, they will be taken into custody by the immigration police.

Pol.Snr.Sgt.Maj. Somsak Noo-ied, a traffic police officer is now in hospital after he was injured during an incident on March 16 while on duty patrolling Chao Fa Thawan-ok Road. He encountered two foreign riders were speeding through a community zone on the right lane and signaled them to stop but they sped away.







They later identified as Mr. Hamish Day 36, and Mr. Oscar Day, 38 both from New Zealand.

The officer followed them until the riders parked and began behaving aggressively towards the officer. They assaulted him and snatched his gun. A shot was accidently fired but no one was hit by the bullet, leading to a scuffle until backup arrived to separate them.

Both foreigners attempted to bribe the officer but were rejected before they were arrested and taken to Chalong Police Station for investigation. They are facing charges of robbery, obstructing and assaulting officers on duty, attempting to bribe, and driving without a license.







Since October 1, 2023, there have been 400 legal cases involving foreign nationals in Phuket, with visas of 95 foreigners already revoked.

Phuket authorities hold bi-monthly meetings with consular officials in Phuket to collaborate with the international community in promoting adherence to Thai laws, ensuring tourists’ happiness and safety in the province. (TNA)





































