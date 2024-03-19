Travel chaos as flights cancelled amidst Mae Hong Son forest fires

MAE HONG SON, Thailand – The forest fire situation in Mae Hong Son Province reached a critical point on March 18, with 367 fire spots reported, resulting in dense smoke enveloping the town of Mae Hong Son. Calm winds compounded the issue, significantly reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions for residents and travellers alike.







In response to the escalating crisis, Isaret Chirarat, Director of the Forest Fire Control Headquarters (Frontier Division) at the Department of Forestry, mobilized the Special Fire Brigade Operations in Nakhon Si Thammarat. This specialized team was deployed to Mueang Mae Hong Son District to provide much-needed support in extinguishing the raging forest fires. Despite facing steep terrain and challenging conditions, the team bravely tackled a 12-kilometre stretch forest fires in Pha Bong Sub-district, Mueang District.

The forest fire situation remains dire, particularly in Mueang Mae Hong Son District, where satellite imagery detected 277 hotspots and identified 110 forest fire locations. The town continues to be blanketed in thick smoke haze, with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels exceeding the standard by seven times. PM2.5 levels soared to 294 micrograms per cubic meter, marking the highest readings in the northern region and posing significant health risks to residents.







Bangkok Airways cancelled Flight PG 205 from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Lampang and Mae Hong Son, on March 18, due to hazardous levels of smoke haze severely affecting visibility. This cancellation has not only impacted passengers traveling from Bangkok to Lampang but has also disrupted travel plans to Mae Hong Son, as the flight serves as a crucial link connecting three provinces. The abrupt cancellations have immediate ramifications for both tourism and business in the region.

Since March, Bangkok Airways has been forced to cancel a total of six flights of PG 205, including those on March 8, 9, 15, 16, 17, and 18. These flights, operating once daily from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Lampang and Mae Hong Son on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, have been subject to persistent challenges posed by the ongoing forest fire crisis.







Authorities are working to contain the fires and mitigate the impact on communities, emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis. As the situation evolves, relevant authorities will continue to monitor developments closely and take necessary actions to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders involved.































