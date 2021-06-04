Reopening of Thailand’s tourism industry is few efforts away

A meeting of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration, chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will discuss a detailed plan today (June 4) to drive the reopening of the country’s tourism industry.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting will consider details and progress of preparations to reopen the country’s key tourist destinations in provinces that will take part in the pilot phase, along with those of other economic stimulus and investment promotion measures.







He said new measures, designed to boost confidence among foreign investors in Thailand’s real-estate sector, will also be among the investment promotion measures to be rolled out.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the 10 provinces regarded as popular tourist destinations will not have to impose COVID-19 quarantines on visitors from October 1. The provinces are Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi, Phang nga and Buri Ram.































