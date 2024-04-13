Pattaya allocates 1.5m baht for LED upgrades in Sukhumvit Road underpass

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has earmarked an additional budget of 1.5 million Baht to upgrade the lighting fixtures in the Central Pattaya-Sukhumvit Road underpass to energy-efficient LED lights. This initiative follows a previous round of replacements, costing approximately 3.5 million Baht, which saw over 500 bulbs replaced.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai highlighted the urgent need for action due to the significant wear and tear of the existing lighting infrastructure, which has been in place since 2017. The upcoming phase of upgrades will involve replacing more than 300 bulbs with LED lights.







To facilitate the operation, traffic lanes on one side of the tunnel will be closed from April 22 to 26, followed by closures on the opposite side from April 27 to 30. During these periods, the municipality will deploy rubber barriers, warning signs, and flashing lights to divert traffic and ensure public safety.

Motorists are advised to avoid the tunnel during the specified closure dates and consider alternative routes, such as the railway road instead of Sukhumvit Road, to minimize disruptions to their travel plans.































