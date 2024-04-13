Pattaya Soi 6 transforms into water wonderland for Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – On April 12, the vibrant and bustling Soi 6 in Pattaya transformed into a colourful water wonderland as locals and tourists alike joined in the spirited Songkran celebrations. The renowned bar-packed street was alive with laughter and excitement as revellers doused each other with water, marking the traditional Thai New Year’s water festival.







The allure of Songkran drew large crowds to the entertainment street, with eager participants ready to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere. From traditional water fights to impromptu dance parties, the street was alive with the joyous energy of the season.

However, city authorities also had the safety of all attendees in mind. Knowing that not everyone may wish to partake in the water splashing activities, they advised those seeking a drier experience to consider alternative routes. This thoughtful precaution aimed to ensure that both water warriors and dry spectators could enjoy the festivities in their own way.







In the midst of the celebrations, one rule remained clear: safety first. High-pressure PVC pipes, known for their potential to cause harm, were strictly prohibited. This measure aimed to prevent any accidents and ensure that everyone could enjoy the festivities without worry.































